Bridge's Post-Tension Cables Protected From Corrosion, Despite Delays
Cortec’s patented MCI® Technology was designed to protect reinforcing metal in concrete from corrosion is widely used around the globe. Application of MCI® products experienced rapid growth in recent years due to a number of factors such as proven efficiency and environmental advantages. By using this technology, corrosion initiation is delayed, and the lifecycle of structures is significantly extended.www.forconstructionpros.com
