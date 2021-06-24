Cancel
Inaugural Amiri Prize Awarded to Paulo Redeem

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paulo Redeem, a Philadelphia-based fashion brand, has won the inaugural edition of The Amiri Prize, 2021. Founded in 2019 by NaaAmerley Badger, Paulo Redeem follows the circular model, creating imaginative and embellished custom designs crafted from upcycled materials. The Amiri Prize, established by Mike Amiri, founder and creative director of...

wwd.com
Mike Amiri
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

Amiri RTW Spring 2022

Los Angeles designer Mike Amiri has relaunched his women’s collection for spring 2022, starting with a clean, casual slate. Departing from its previous rocker identity, Amiri’s new stand-alone vision for women’s pushes luxe sportswear in neutral hues the Left Coast way. “I wanted to focus on what we do well...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Pyer Moss Couture Show Rained Out, Rescheduled

POSTPONED: Not even Mother Nature can stop Kerby Jean-Raymond from making history with his first Pyer Moss couture collection livestreaming as part of Paris Couture Week. After three rain-soaked hours Thursday afternoon at Villa Lewaro in leafy Irvington, N.Y., the first Black designer to be asked to join the couture calendar called it off — for now.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Phoebe Philo Is Launching Her Own Fashion House

Phoebe Philo is returning to fashion with an independent, namesake house — and with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as a minority investor. The acclaimed British designer told WWD she would create clothing and accessories “rooted in exceptional quality and design,” and would divulge more details about her new brand in January 2022.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Jewelry Houses Embrace Futuristic Designs in Paris

PARIS — Traditional calendars may have been upended, but jewelry houses stepped up to the plate, pulling together pieces to show in the French capital for the annual July rendezvous even as they scrambled to meet clients in other parts of the world — including the Cannes Film Festival. The haute couture fashion shows had Paris buzzing with high-profile events that drew international editors, stars and clients for the first time in months.
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

The Outside View: Fashion’s Rebirth in New York

Yes, it’s time. Our country has managed to navigate this frightful pandemic better than most others, aside from our horrific death toll of 600,000. Despite this horrendous statistic, we have much to be thankful for. New York now has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country. And so we have begun to focus on a live New York Fashion Week once again. Or rather, American Fashion Week, as it is now being dubbed. As we’ve taken the global lead in combating the virus, we must now take the lead in the rebirth of fashion. We have the opportunity to demonstrate our strengths, and for so many reasons, New York City is the right city and it’s the right time for our incredibly talented designers to initiate the world to the unique and fresh perspectives we have always brought to the industry and hence to the consumer.
Designers & CollectionsThe Independent

Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors

This time, the weather gods were smiling on Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label, Pyer Moss. So too were the fashion gods. Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back. They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Campaign Is Like a Gallery of Portraits

PICTURE THIS: For a collection featuring a collaboration with a leading contemporary artist, it was fitting that Dior should create an advertising campaign resembling a series of portraits. Photographer Rafael Pavarotti trained his lens on models Thatcher Thornton, Woosang Kim, Djibril N’Diaye and Jean Meyer wearing fall 2021 pieces based...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Pyer Moss Couture Was Not Your Average Fashion Show

Rained out? No problem, Kerby Jean-Raymond and his Pyer Moss team can handle it. His Fall-Winter 2021-22 couture collection was supposed to be revealed on Thursday, but it poured cats and dogs in New York, preventing the show from taking place. A pioneer in his own right, Jean-Raymond is one of us. Starting out making streetwear, he’s the first black-founded brand to be invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture to show a collection. But look at him now. The fearless designer is breaking glass ceilings in the City of Lights to showcase his collection on fashion’s highest stage.
Los Angeles, CAinputmag.com

PacSun goes after hypebeasts with A$AP Rocky partnership, sneaker resale site

PacSun, the mall store filled with teenage angst, has announced that rapper A$AP Rocky will serve as its first-ever guest artistic director. The project, according to PacSun, also brings Rocky’s A$AP Worldwide onboard for a series of limited collaborative drops, activations, and campaigns exclusive to the store’s downtown Los Angeles and New York flagships for the next 18 months.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

LOUIS VUITTON | LV SQUAD & LV SUNSET RELEASE

In a sun-kissed campaign shot in Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton officially unveiled the LV Squad and LV Sunset shoes featuring friend of the house Emma Chamberlain, and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio. Designed by Artistic Director of Women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière, the two new iconic designs set the tone for the Pre-Fall 2021 collection.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

August Getty's Immersive TINITUS Collection Brings Inclusivity and Diversity to Paris Couture Week

While Paris Haute Couture Week has been a celebration of fashion and a return to runway gatherings thus far, designer August Getty (he/him/she/her) has gone beyond, creating a digital universe to introduce us to TINITUS. Getty, who came out as nonbinary during the pandemic, wanted to present an all-inclusive collection that spoke to his own journey and personal transformation, but was also for everyone.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Pyer Moss Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture

It's been a big year for Creative Director Kerby Jean-Raymond. After designing Vice President Kamala Harris's "new wave" coat at the 59th Presidential Inauguration, announcing his highly-anticipated return to New York Fashion Week following a two-year hiatus, and becoming the first Black designer invited to show Haute Couture during Paris Couture Week, Jean-Raymond's Pyer Moss has quickly become a cultural phenomenon of American fashion history.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Tod’s to Launch New T Factory Capsule in September

T FACTORY’S SCHEME: Tod’s will launch its fourth T Factory capsule in September and reveal today it is collaborating for this with Japanese brand Hender Scheme, founded by designer Ryo Kashiwazaki. Details are still under wraps, but Tod’s said the capsule collection will launch with an event during Milan Fashion...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

To Make Couture History, Pyer Moss Celebrated The Past

The Pyer Moss Fall 2021 Couture show made headlines before it even began. On Thursday, members of the press, friends of the New York-based brand, and celebrity fans like Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross, stylist Law Roach, and model-activist Bethann Hardison made the 90-minute trip from New York City to the fashion show’s venue where, after three false starts due to Tropical Storm Elsa, it was announced that the show would be postponed to Saturday. Though this type of upheaval is a rare occurrence in fashion, an industry that often resists change and disruption, it was one that many embraced for a chance to see Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s debut couture collection.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Kerby Jean-Raymond Makes History With Pyer Moss Couture Debut

A wearable plush peanut butter jar, hot-roller cape and couture air conditioning unit? What was Kerby Jean-Raymond on? “Ayahuasca,” he said of how inspiration struck for his first Pyer Moss couture collection. But it’s even more universe-expanding than all that. The activist designer has always had ambitions beyond fashion and...
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Pyer Moss Debuted Its First Ever Couture Collection

Yesterday afternoon, Kerby-Jean Raymond made history as the first black American designer to show a couture collection under his Pyer Moss label as a guest designer by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Unlike the majority of designers whose collections were presented in Paris, the original show was to be held at Villa Lewardo in Irvington, NY on July 8th, but was postponed due to inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Elsa. Invitees including Brother Vellies creative director and founder of the 15 Percent Pledge Aurora James, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba, actress Kiki Layne gathered again at the same venue. The location held cultural significance as the estate belonging to Madam C.J. Walker, the first female self-made millionaire in America, as documented by the Guinness Book of World records, earning her fortune as an entrepreneur with a line of Black hair care products.
Irvington, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Uses Dazzling Pyer Moss Line to Pay Homage to Black Inventors

A show that was initially postponed due to weather turned out to be well worth the wait. The designer, Kerby Jean Raymond, used his knowledge of textiles to blend fashion, culture, and mechanics, reported the Associated Press. The crowd returned on Saturday for the do-over and was greeted with not only creativity and beauty, but a not-so-insidious history lesson as well.

