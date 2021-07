George Danes is an early riser, even on Saturday morning. Sometimes he’s up running the treadmill by 6 a.m. Later, he’ll head out to play tennis. “I learned that you waste so much of the day,” said Danes, an Old Lyme High School senior. “In the morning, you can do so much. I should be able to do more things. … Why waste your day sitting on your butt just watching TV?”