Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fentanyl Dealer Going To Prison For More Than 10 Years

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Devonnte White, 29, of Huntersville, North Carolina, who was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant...

stl.news
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fentanyl#Heroin#New York Field Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Manhattan Doctor Sentenced To More Than 17 Years In Prison For Bribery And Kickback Scheme, And For Distributing Oxycodone And Fentanyl For No Legitimate Medical Purpose

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that GORDON FREEDMAN, a doctor who practiced in New York, New York, was sentenced today in Manhattan federal court to 121 months in prison for participating in a scheme to receive bribes and kickbacks in the form of fees for sham educational programs (“Speaker Programs”) from pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics in exchange for prescribing millions of dollars’ worth of Subsys, a potent fentanyl-based spray manufactured by Insys, among other offenses (the “Insys Bribery Offenses”). FREEDMAN was convicted of the Insys Bribery Offenses following a jury trial. FREEDMAN was also sentenced to 210 months in prison, to run concurrently to the other sentence, for distributing oxycodone and fentanyl to a patient for no legitimate medical purpose (the “Diversion Offense”). That patient ultimately died of a fentanyl overdose from drugs FREEDMAN illegally prescribed him. FREEDMAN pled guilty to the Diversion Offense in December 2019.
1600kush.com

Inmate Gets 2 More Years For Attacking Cushing Prison Guard

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A state prison inmate has avoided a July 27 trial in Payne County by pleading guilty to punching a guard in the face at the Cimarron Correctional Facility while he was being held at the private prison in Cushing on Oct. 29, 2019. Former Cushing resident Timothy...
Mid-Hudson News Network

NJ man sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin that caused death

KINGSTON – A Paterson, New Jersey man was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Monday to four to eight years in state prison for his guilty plea to manslaughter stemming from a fentanyl/heroin death of a 35-year-old Ulster County resident. Judge Bryan Rounds sentenced Jamal Thompson admitted that his actions...
The Lima News

Eight-year prison sentence looms for convicted drug dealer

LIMA — A Lima man faces eight years in prison for dealing in cocaine when he is sentenced in August. Jason High, 43, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court Monday and accepted a deal from prosecutors that included the sentencing recommendation. High was indicted by a grand jury in...
Revere, MADaily Item

Revere man sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution

REVERE — A 25-year-old Revere man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 110 grams of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Jassiel Ramirez pleaded guilty in February to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Portland man receives second federal prison sentence of more than 15 years

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 61-year-old Portland man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses committed while on post-prison supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon. This is Kelly David Ankeny, Sr.'s second prison sentence that has spanned for more than a decade.
Indiana Gazette

Heroin dealer ordered to prison

An Indiana man with a track record of 13 convictions in three counties over the past 13 years was ordered May 28 to serve up to six years in prison for his guilty pleas to two felony counts of delivery of drugs. Joshua Duffy, 35, was sent to SCI Smithfield...
krcrtv.com

Redding drug dealer arrested for selling fatal fentanyl pill to 13-year-old boy

REDDING, Calif. — A 13-year-old boy died last August after ingesting a pill filled with a lethal dose of fentanyl which was disguised as an Oxycodone pill. Now, Redding detectives have arrested the alleged drug dealer who is suspected of selling the counterfeit pill to the boy. Redding police and...
AL.com

Ex-Alabama correctional trainee gets more than a decade in federal prison for trying to smuggle drugs, weapons into lockup

A former south Alabama prison guard trainee has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after he tried to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the lockup. Terrence Dramon Tolbert, 40, of Brewton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in January. Southern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello on Friday announced Tolbert was sentenced to 135 months in prison – more than 11 years – followed by five years of supervised released.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Green going to prison

A former Idaho state representative from Kootenai County will serve time in prison for his role in a decade-long tax dodging scheme. John O. Green, of Rathdrum, was sentenced this week to six months in federal prison for tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The charges were...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Convicted heroin dealer’s sentence upheld

A Maryland appeals court this week upheld the 25-year sentence for a Montgomery County man convicted of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. In June 2015, Joseph Eugene Smith pleaded guilty to three possession charges. He had a lengthy criminal history with dozens of other drug charges, according to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Shore News Network

Identity thief who used bitcoin, ‘burner phones,’ and digital wallets to steal more than $500,000 sentenced to prison

Seattle – A prolific identity thief who traveled the country using fraud to buy luxury goods and items he could convert to cash and bitcoin, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 3 years in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Between February 2017 and December 2018, Aaron Laws, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, traveled through Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Arizona, Georgia, and Minnesota making fraudulent charges on victim credit cards. Laws had a sophisticated scheme, recruiting others, and using digital wallets, bitcoin and burner phones to try to avoid detection. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Laws “had a very complicated criminal enterprise and nothing seemed to deter him.”
khn.org

Covid May Have Killed More Prisoners Than Officially Counted

The New York Times reports on questions over the death toll from the prison system since some prisoners were released before they died of covid. A report from here at KHN notes that while many inmates are vaccinated, their guards are likely not. Richard Williamson, 86, was rushed from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy