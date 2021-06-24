Ocala: Glenn Edward Davis Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm

Marion County Convicted Felon, Glenn Edward Davis Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm And Drug Distribution Charges. Ocala, FL (STL.News) Glenn Edward Davis, Jr. (35, Ocala) has pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Davis faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison on each of the drug counts, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the firearm charges.