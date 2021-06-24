Cancel
Ocala, FL

Ocala: Glenn Edward Davis Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm

STL.News
 18 days ago
Marion County Convicted Felon, Glenn Edward Davis Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm And Drug Distribution Charges. Ocala, FL (STL.News) Glenn Edward Davis, Jr. (35, Ocala) has pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Davis faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison on each of the drug counts, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the firearm charges.

stl.news
STL.News

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

