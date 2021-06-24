Cancel
Portland, OR

Excessive Heat Warning From Saturday Through Monday

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlert:...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 103 likely, with temperatures locally 103 to 108 are possible. Overnight low temperatures mostly 65 to 70 degrees, but few spots such as the Columbia River Gorge and the Portland-Vancouver metro area may only cool down to the middle 70s Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...All of the lower elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, except for those along the coast. * WHEN...Saturday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge Central Willamette Valley Greater Portland Metro Area Lower Columbia South Willamette Valley Upper Hood River Valley Western Columbia River Gorge.

