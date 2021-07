Another Sunday is here and it is the last Sunday’s Rundown for now as we’re finishing up the last position on the ice, goalies. We covered everything so far, from free-agent left-wingers to free-agent centres to right-wingers and last week we did the defensemen that are set to become UFAs this summer. The goalie position on the other hand is more important than all the other positions in my opinion simply because Toronto only has two goalies under contract next season, Jack Campbell and Michael Hutchinson, so my point exactly.