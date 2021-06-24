Cancel
What Did We Do to Deserve "Sexy Beasts," Netflix's New Fever Dream of a Reality Dating Show?

By Kayla Kibbe
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend 79 seconds of your life watching the fresh hell Netflix hath unleashed upon the unsuspecting masses in the form of a trailer for Sexy Beasts, a forthcoming reality dating show in which contests are disguised in grotesque costumes, and it’s clear the streaming giant is trying to punish us for something.What, exactly, we’ve done to offend the powers that be at Netflix remains unclear, but cold, calculated retribution is the only logical explanation for the waking nightmare that is Sexy Beasts.

