What Did We Do to Deserve "Sexy Beasts," Netflix's New Fever Dream of a Reality Dating Show?

Ever wish you could find a partner who knows how to ride a horse, will send you chaste love letters written in calligraphy and can keep a straight face while confessing they "burn for you?" If so, maybe consider auditioning for Peacock's just-announced Pride and Prejudice-inspired reality dating series, which more accurately sounds like a mashup of Bridgerton and The Bachelor. It'll follow a gaggle of eligible suitors as they compete to "win the heart of our heroine, and her court." Oh, and everyone's pretending it's the early 1800s and living in a literal castle in the English countryside.