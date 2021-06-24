Only by acknowledging oppression can we create the American Dream

One of the downsides of getting information from the mass media is that we are likely to get a skewed story. These days we are hearing a lot about critical race theory (CRT) and some state legislators are pushing laws to ban any teaching on this subject in schools. CRT is not some new curriculum or movement. It originated in the mid-1970s in the writings of several American legal scholars. They questioned whether laws were being used to maintain society’s unconscious biases against marginalized groups. Their goal was to enhance awareness of cultural stereotypes and unintentional prejudice.