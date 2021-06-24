Cancel
Only by acknowledging oppression can we create the American Dream

Lexington Herald-Leader
 18 days ago

The month of June provides many opportunities to celebrate, reflect, and learn. June is Pride Month; Immigrant Heritage Month; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month; and the time to celebrate Juneteenth, finally declared a national holiday just last week. These occasions are linked by a history of hard-fought battles for justice, and a reminder of the work still to be done to fight the racial and identity-based trauma that continues today.

