Hall and Oates Announce Modified 2021 Tour Dates

By Bryan Rolli
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 19 days ago
Hall & Oates have modified and extended their upcoming North American tour, which will now run from August through December. The 25-date trek will commence as previously announced on Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Mass. Now, instead of wrapping up in October, Hall & Oates have added a handful of November and December dates and will conclude the tour on Dec. 4 in Mashantucket, Conn. Squeeze and KT Tunstall will still provide support on most of the shows.

94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

All Request Saturday Night Playlist July 10, 2021 Chicago

After our All American Weekend for the 4th of July holiday, All Request Saturday Night returned this weekend with feature artist Chicago. We last featured this band early March 2020. It was an awesome night, phone lines just blew up with requests, we were mostly full by 8pm and shut down request lines at 8:30. A lot of enthusiasm for Chicago, and many other artists as well. Horn bands seem to get a lot of attention from the baby boomers. Thanks to all for providing us with a really good playlist for the evening.

