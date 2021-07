The Texas Longhorns needed to land talent in the trenches in this class and did just that as four-star lineman Cole Hutson made his commitment and joined the 2022 class. Hutson not only fills a significant need for Texas, but represents a big win over some of the toughest recruiting competition in the country. During the June flurry, he visited the Oklahoma Sooners, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies on an official basis — in addition to his two visits in Austin. Hutson was on the Forty Acres for his official visit on June 11, but made his way down from Frisco for the Austin Regional and spent time with the coaching staff as he watched his father’s alma mater, the Arizona State Sun Devils, play baseball.