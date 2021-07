School is out for the summer across the country, but this is not the case for most NFL tight ends. This year the top 49 tight ends in the league met in Nashville for a new type of camp. Tight End University, as it is being called brought in talent from across the country to grow the position. Greg Olsen and George Kittle were the masterminds. Olsen was a 14-year veteran and three-time pro bowler, who spent most of his career with the Panthers. Kittle on the other hand is entering his fourth year, but is already a star in the league. Together they are creating an environment for players to learn from each other away from their respective teams.