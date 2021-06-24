Graduation held for third annual Youth Police Academy in Danville
The Danville Police Department wishes to congratulate thirty-seven youth cadets who graduated today from the third annual youth police academy. These young people participated in character development, physical fitness and scenario-based training over the course of the last three weeks. Most importantly, the program offered the youth and police an opportunity to build relationships and gain perspective from one another.
