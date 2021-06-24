Cancel
Miami Beach, FL

First Lady of Paraguay’s Family Among Missing in Miami Beach Building Collapse

By Corbin Bolies
 18 days ago
Family members of Paraguay’s first lady are among those missing in the devastating collapse of a Miami-area building, NBC News reports. Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo said in interviews Thursday that the sister and brother-in-law of First Lady Silvana López Moreira, Sophia López Moreira and Luis Pettengill, along with their children, remain unaccounted for in the collapse. The building in Surfside, Florida, a town about five miles north of Miami Beach, collapsed early Thursday morning, leaving one person dead, 10 injured, and nearly 100 unaccounted for. The country said it is monitoring any reports of the family’s whereabouts, along with their travel companion, Lady Luna Villalba.

