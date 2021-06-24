Wolf Administration Works to Improve Senior Food Access, Hosts Listening Session with Older Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Aging Secretary Robert Torres yesterday joined a group of older Pennsylvanians at Crispus Attucks Active Living Center in York to hear their first-hand experiences with Pennsylvania’s food assistance programs – they shared what they enjoy, what could be improved, their ideal program offerings, and barriers to knowledge of or access to programs.www.mychesco.com
