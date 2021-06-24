Cancel
York, PA

Wolf Administration Works to Improve Senior Food Access, Hosts Listening Session with Older Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Aging Secretary Robert Torres yesterday joined a group of older Pennsylvanians at Crispus Attucks Active Living Center in York to hear their first-hand experiences with Pennsylvania’s food assistance programs – they shared what they enjoy, what could be improved, their ideal program offerings, and barriers to knowledge of or access to programs.

Berks County, PA
MyChesCo

Berks County’s First Online Tax Sale Generates $2,185,200

— The Berks County, Pennsylvania Tax Claim Bureau’s Office conducted its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. The move online allowed all participants to bid remotely and led to a dramatic increase in registration with 163 bidders funding deposits in order to bid in the sale. Over the two-day auction, a whopping 5,044 bids were placed, generating a total of $2,185,200 in proceeds. The proceeds are designated to paying real estate tax balances, municipal and state liens, along with overages being paid to other liens that exist on the properties.
Pennsylvania State
MyChesCo

PA Labor & Industry: Work Search Requirements Set to Resume

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier is reminding Pennsylvanians receiving unemployment benefits that work search requirements will resume the week of July 11. Because claimants always file for benefits the week after they are unemployed, individuals will start certifying they looked for work beginning July 18.
Pennsylvania State
MyChesCo

Third-parties Are Accessing Pennsylvania’s Electronic Voting Systems?

HARRISBURG, PA — On Thursday, Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid issued a directive prohibiting third-party access to electronic voting systems, addressing requests that counties allow outside entities not involved with the conduct of elections to review and copy the internal electronic, software, mechanical, logic, and related components of Pennsylvania’s voting systems.
Pennsylvania State
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Farm Bill Funded at $13.6 Million

HARRISBURG, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is commending Governor Tom Wolf and the General Assembly for once again funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. Funded for the third time at $13.6 million, the PA Farm Bill is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive set of programs that resulted from bipartisan action to grow a stronger, more resilient agriculture industry.
Harrisburg, PA
MyChesCo

Interest Refunds Coming for Certain Unemployment Claimants, Says Secretary Berrier

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced recently that the department is taking steps to correct overcharges for some Unemployment Compensation (UC) fault overpayments during the years 2006-16. Fault overpayments occur when an individual intentionally withholds or provides incorrect information about a claim and receives UC benefits for which they are not eligible. Individuals are required to repay a fault overpayment as well as interest on any fault overpayment principal not paid within 15 days after the Notice of Overpayment determination is issued by UC.
Harrisburg, PA
MyChesCo

New Law Allows Grade Level Retainment Due to COVID

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has released information on a new law that permits parents, guardians, and students over the age of 18 to elect to have their children or themselves repeat their grade because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30, 2021, Governor Wolf signed...
Pennsylvania State
MyChesCo

State Police Announces Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced that the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) record-breaking volume streak ended the second quarter of 2021. The previous three quarters experienced an unprecedented volume. The department also released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the period of April 1 through June 30, 2021.
Income Tax
MyChesCo

Guidance Provided for Multiemployer Retirement Plans Receiving PBGC Assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service has issued guidance for multiemployer qualified retirement plans that receive special financial assistance from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) and for participants and beneficiaries in those plans. Notice 2021-38 provides guidance under provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 regarding...
Pharmaceuticals
MyChesCo

If Fully Vaccinated, Will You Need a COVID Booster?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jointly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently released the following statement on COVID-19 vaccine boosters:. “The United States is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available for those aged 12 and up. People who are...
Personal Finance
MyChesCo

IRS Nationwide Tax Forum kicks off July 20

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This Tuesday, July 13, is the last day for tax professionals to register to attend the 2021 IRS Virtual Nationwide Tax Forum and have access to all 30 webinars, including IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig’s keynote address on the first day of the forum. The 2021 Tax Forum...
Radnor Township, PA
MyChesCo

Community Energy Expands with Six New Senior Hires and Surpasses Two Gigawatts of Solar Projects Developed

RADNOR, PA — Community Energy recently announced the hiring of six new senior team members to accelerate growth in its solar and storage development business: Chris Caswell, Director, Structured Finance; Walter Crenshaw, Senior Developer; Kevin Delaney, Senior Counsel; Ola Olaniyi, Director of Origination; Michael Warwick, Counsel; and Michael Wolset, Vice President of People and Culture. This news immediately follows Community Energy’s announcement last month that Judy McElroy, national leader in energy storage and CEO of Fractal Energy Storage Consultants, joined its Board of Directors.
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region

VALLEY FORGE, PA — UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light’s national program, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.
Politics
MyChesCo

HUD Announces Key Staff Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced several key additions to HUD staff since March. Victoria Brown, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary. Mikaela Gerwin, Special Assistant and Briefing Book Coordinator, Office of the Secretary. David Gonzalez Rice, Special Assistant for...
Berwyn, PA
MyChesCo

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Product Candidates

BERWYN, PA — Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) has provided a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates following the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) in mid-February of 2021. Chairman and CEO Anthony P. Mack commented, “Our goal following our IPO was to become a clinical-stage company as...
Exton, PA
MyChesCo

Ricoh Joins AMERICA IS ALL IN Coalition to Tackle the Worldwide Climate Crisis

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced that it has joined AMERICA IS ALL IN, the most expansive coalition of leaders in the U.S. supporting climate action. AMERICA IS ALL IN aims to reach at least 50% U.S. greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, while curtailing climate disruption. Ricoh’s pledge builds upon its long-standing commitment to combat climate change and to help create a more environmentally sustainable society.

