Wolf Administration Works to Improve Senior Food Access, Hosts Listening Session with Older Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced recently that the department is taking steps to correct overcharges for some Unemployment Compensation (UC) fault overpayments during the years 2006-16. Fault overpayments occur when an individual intentionally withholds or provides incorrect information about a claim and receives UC benefits for which they are not eligible. Individuals are required to repay a fault overpayment as well as interest on any fault overpayment principal not paid within 15 days after the Notice of Overpayment determination is issued by UC.