Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte man arrested after assaulting officer during Capitol riot

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for crimes related to the US Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

The Department of Justice confirmed Brian Bingham, 35, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents confirmed Bingham was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and entered the building through the east front doors around 2:42 p.m. after they became unsecured. Bingham was seen on surveillance video inside the building engaging police in a physical altercation around 2:55 p.m.

As police tried to push the crowd out of the building, Bingham confronted an officer and appeared to shout at him, according to prosecutors. The officer continued to push him toward the doorway and Bingham appeared to throw a punch or shove at the officer.

In body camera video, Bingham was heard shouting the following at officers: “You won’t hurt ANTIFA, but you’ll murder innocent girls!” and “Where do you want me to move? Push me again!”

Prosecutors confirmed said about 465 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including 130 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains active.

