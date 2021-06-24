Charges: Man shot ex-girlfriend multiple times outside day care in Lakeville

Dakota County Jail

A 32-year-old Richfield man is accused of shooting a 29-year-old woman multiple times and leaving her body in the parking lot of a daycare in Lakeville.

Atravius Weeks was charged Thursday in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection to the death of Courtney Grace Henry, of St. Paul.

Related [June 23]: Man arrested after body found near Lakeville day care

According to the criminal complaint, at 1:15 a.m. on June 22, police responded to a report of a violation of an order for protection at an apartment complex in Belle Plaine. The witness who called 911 said Weeks, her former boyfriend, was pounding on the walls outside her building.

The witness said Weeks had a gun and she thought she would die if he was able to get inside the building. The witness, while on the phone with 911, said she got a message from Weeks that indicated he'd shot himself.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex in Belle Plaine, they found Weeks' silver Audi, but Weeks had fled on foot, charges said. Police followed a blood trail and noted Weeks had attempted to get into the apartment building.

Police contacted Weeks by phone and he agreed to return to the apartment complex. Police observed Weeks carrying a gun and he complied with demands to drop the weapon, charges state.

Weeks' forehead and clothing were covered in blood and he told police he'd shot himself in the head, the complaint says.

While he was being treated, Weeks said, "I just killed my best friend," and said Henry was outside a day care facility in Lakeville. He admitted to shooting her seven times, saying he'd done it about an hour earlier.

The witness who had called 911 later told police that Henry and Weeks had broken up on June 16.

Police responded to the day care facility in Lakeville, where they found Henry lying on her back. It appeared she'd been shot multiple times, including in the left leg, thigh, stomach and neck, the complaint says.

Weeks made a court appearance Thursday. His next hearing is scheduled for July 1.