'House of Payne' Alum Lance Gross Joins Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'
Lance Gross has been cast in Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s series “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. The “Sleepy Hollow” regular joins previously announced cast members Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) LeToya Luckett and newcomer Alana Bright. The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0