Research released on July 1 by Aon, a professional services firm, found that senior executives of corporate development teams, investment banks, and private equity firms view tax risk as “a more serious threat to deal success now than it was in the recent past,” according to an M&A Risk in Review report. “Tax risk can be large,” said Gary Blitz, co-CEO of M&A and transaction solutions practice at Aon. Tax planning is now crossing boarders and jurisdictions as businesses become increasingly more global, Blitz said. During a meeting this week in Venice, the G20 is likely to sign off on changes to global taxation rates. About 130 countries have endorsed a plan for multinational companies to pay an effective rate of at least 15%. “When there's tax reform and tax legislation, there are new rules, and it takes many years for those rules to be explained in detail and understood,” Blitz said.