Little Rock, AR

Rutledge to host tenth annual never forgotten event July 22 at the Benton Event Center

newtoncountytimes.com
 18 days ago

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today she will be hosting the 10th Annual Never Forgotten – Arkansas Takes Action event on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Benton Event Center. Rutledge’s event consists of an all-day training session for law enforcement and attorneys, a family session, as well as a luncheon to recognize Arkansas’s missing. The event was established to raise awareness to the challenges associated with missing persons cases for families and law enforcement officials while also recognizing Arkansas’s missing children and adults. Registration is open for families, law enforcement and attorneys for the morning sessions. The luncheon ceremony is open to the public, but pre-registration is required which can be found here.

newtoncountytimes.com

