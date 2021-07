IT’S HERE! Today is the start of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale EARLY ACCESS! If you are an ICON Nordstrom card holder this is YOUR day! This is the official FIRST LOOK for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. I was able to go to the store and spend time looking and trying on different items to create the best list of items to shop for during the sale. If you are not shopping today, be sure and add these items to your Wishlist. See what our “must have” items are that will surely sell out quickly. Today, let’s focus on the best of women’s fashion! Other categories can be found in the navigation bar (at the top – “Nordstrom Anniversary Sale“).