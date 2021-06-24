How Entrepreneurs Have Honored Pandemic Heroes and How You Can Too

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The concept of data literacy didn’t exist when I started my career in marketing in the mid-1990s. We had few marketing channels, all of which were offline, and we had to track them manually in spreadsheets. We distributed leads to our sales team on a floppy disk. We sent coupons to prospects, and every day I had to go to the mailbox to see which coupons came back filled out. As scarce as it was, data was still extremely important back then.