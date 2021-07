As we will be immersed in Satan's armpit for at least the next month and a half, many are turning to various refreshing drinks, such as Trader Joe's sparkling lemonade. Labeled as perfect for heat waves, alfresco dining, and family-styled events, the page for the sparkling lemonade goes into great description about the product and the ways to best enjoy it. For $3.99, you would be set with a four-pack of 8.4 fl oz cans. Set, that is, until you look at the nutritional label. Each can contains 17 grams of added sugar. The same is true for Trader Joe's other lemon-y and lime-y drinks. Their limeade has 29 grams of added sugar per serving and their lemonade has 27.