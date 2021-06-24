Grayson Gallery recognizing Pride Month

GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will mark Pride Month at its F!nal Fr!day art walk and reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

More than 25 artists will have their work — as many as 60 pieces — on display at the gallery and will be up for a special award to be given by the organization Ashland Pride, in addition to the regular monthly prizes of $50 for board choice, Brandon Click Memorial award and people’s choice. The awards will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

Many of the pieces, including paintings, drawings, mixed media, collage, assemblage and photography, will be for sale. The exhibit will remain on display through mid-July, gallery director Dan Click said.

Light refreshments will be provided by Friends of the GGAC; most local eateries will be open throughout the evening.

Club and dance music will be playing throughout the event. Click said after the announcements, those older than 18 (or with parents and guardians) may remain for the performances, which include the Cosmadolls, Dance with Hope Studio and a special runway show arranged via Ashland Pride.

The next show, “The Art of the Tattoo,” will open with a reception on July 30. Live music will be performed by The Return and a local food truck will provide refreshments.

The gallery is at 301 E. Third Street.