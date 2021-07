Charlie Brewer grew up in Texas, a state that loves its football at all levels, and in a home where quarterbacking acts as the family business. He is the youngest son and the third of Robert and Laura Brewer’s three children. His older brother, Michael, starred for Texas high school power Lake Travis, about 20 miles outside of Austin, before playing at Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. Robert Brewer famously walked on at Texas and was the MVP of the 1982 Cotton Bowl. Robert’s father, Charles, started at QB for the Longhorns in 1953 and 1954, and is a 1998 inductee of the Texas High School Hall of Fame. Charlie’s uncle on his mother’s side is former Texas quarterback Rob Moerschell.