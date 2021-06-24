Samuel L. Jackson will get an Oscar this year. Here’s who the academy is honoring

Earlier this week, Disney+ released a poster and official trailer Marvel Studios' What If…?, along with the news that the animated anthology series would be making its debut starting Wednesday, August 11. A reimagining of events you only thought you knew throughout the history of the MCU, the series is set to feature fan-favorite characters like Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more- with Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher observing all of the "what if" doings. Joining Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter on the voice cast for the "Captain America" episode is Sebastian Stan (James "Bucky" Barnes aka The Winter Soldier), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), and Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan). And now we're getting a look at what goes into reprising a role you played for so long physically and vocally when the former is taken out of the equation, courtesy of Stan himself.
