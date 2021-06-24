Uzo Aduba: What To Watch If You Love The Orange Is The New Black Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While 2020 was a hard year for many of us, it did have a few bright spots. One of those was The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, which saw Will Smith and original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert bury the hatchet after having not spoken to each other for decades. Following the sweet moment, it seems that Hubert is now re-entering the Hollywood sphere and is gaining work. One of her newest gigs is happening at Netflix and, after the news broke, the actress took to social media to share her thanks, even giving a special shout out to Gabrielle Union as well.