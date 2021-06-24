Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY At 203 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Cascade, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cascade and Tower Rock State Park. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 246 and 257. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.