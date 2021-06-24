Cancel
Barron County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin Northwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 304 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Auburn, or 22 miles southeast of Rice Lake, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bloomer around 315 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
