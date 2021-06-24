Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

ACLU suing Georgia over healthcare access for transgender people

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfSeo_0aeOZODE00

ATLANTA — The American Civil Liberties Union has announced a lawsuit being filed against the state of Georgia on behalf transgender Georgians.

According to the ACLU, the state has been denying transgender Georgians on Medicaid access to medically necessary healthcare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a series of tweets announcing the lawsuit, the ACLU share the story of two transgender women, Shon and Gwendolyn, who have not consistently had access to healthcare until becoming eligible for Medicaid.

They say that Georgia is one of 10 states that bans gender-affirming health care, even if doctors say it is medically necessary for their patients.

“We will keep fighting until all trans and non-binary people are able to live openly, authentically, and without the fear of discrimination,” one tweet reads.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The lawsuit is being filed alongside the ACLU of Georgia and law firm King & Spalding LLP, an international firm based in Atlanta.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Georgians#Medicaid#King Spalding Llp#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy