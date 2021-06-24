Why Is Courteney Cox Hurt Over Friends?

Ed Sheeran has revealed he plays a prank on his friend Courteney Cox whenever he visits her home in Los Angeles. The musician is currently taking part in a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. As well as performing original songs, including his new single “Bad Habits”, the 30-year-old is being interviewed by Corden and getting involved in some of the show’s comedy skits.During an interview with Corden on Monday 28 June, he revealed that a recurring prank started when, during one visit, the Friends star showed off her Amazon Alexa digital assistant, with which...