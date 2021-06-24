Why Is Courteney Cox Hurt Over Friends?
Courteney Cox is, without a doubt, one of the most successful main cast members of "Friends" to emerge from the show's 10-season run, which ended in 2004. Afterward, Cox bounced between numerous television appearances, including her own (short-lived) FX vehicle "Dirt" in 2009, before landing her major follow-up, ABC's cheekily funny "Cougar Town." Receiving a Golden Globe as well as Critics' Choice TV Award nomination, per IMDb, for her leading role as divorcee Jules Cobb over the show's six seasons, Cox made her way back into dinner table conversations in American households everywhere again.