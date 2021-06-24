Cancel
Marvel teases ‘The Last Annihilation’ event ahead of July 21st launch

By David Brooke
Marvel Comics is gearing up for their next cosmic event and it goes by the name The Last Annihilation. Kicking off in Guardians of the Galaxy #16 by Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri with Federico Blee on colors, it’s now known the main big-bad in the event is Dormammu, Lord of the Dark Dimension. He’s aiming to conquer space with his magic abilities and to force the galaxy to unite.

Most comic book fans have a pretty good idea what they’re going to buy every week when they visit their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”

