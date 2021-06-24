Cancel
Newfane, VT

Local author releases new novel

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWFANE - Jessica Sticklor’s latest novel, “The Weary God of Ancient Travelers,” was released on Tuesday. Sticklor, who moved from New York City to Newfane full time in the fall, wrote the book under her pen name, Jessica Stilling. It’s the second book she’s released since moving to the region. The other was the second book in her four-book series, “The Pan Chronicles.” That book, “The Hidden Prince,” was authored under Sticklor’s other pen name, J.M. Stephen.

