Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall Quits Band to ‘Speak Freely’ About Extremism

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanjo plucker Winston Marshall has formally exited the folk-rock band Mumford & Sons after supporting a controversial right-wing figure Andy Ngo. He announced he was removing himself from the band he co-founded with Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane in a Medium blog post on Thursday. “The only way forward for me is to leave the band,” he wrote in the post titled “Why I’m Leaving Mumford & Sons.” “I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences. I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt that their stars will shine long into the future.”

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Ngo
Person
Ben Lovett
Person
Winston Marshall
Person
Marcus Mumford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Extremism#Mumford Sons#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicNME

Winston Marshall says Mumford & Sons were targeted by “internet mobs” amid tweet controversy

Winston Marshall has claimed that Mumford & Sons were targeted by “internet mobs” amid the “Twitter storm” that led to his departure from the band. The banjoist faced backlash back in March after tweeting praise for a book by US journalist Andy Ngo, titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy. He said the release was “important”, hailing Ngo as a “brave man” in a since-deleted post.
Rock MusicSlate

Mumford & Sons’ Banjoist Traded Rock Stardom for the Allure of Owning the Libs

Winston Marshall risked it all last week. The man is probably the single most successful banjo player in history; he joined Mumford & Sons in 2007 as a 20-year-old, self-proclaimed trustafarian, just as the world was subsumed by a beguiling stadium-folk mania, and together, the British foursome made gobs of money by superimposing a Creed-ish veneer onto classic dust-bowl blues. (Their first record, Sigh No More, sold 3.2 million copies, nearly unprecedented for a debut.)
MusicWwd.com

Inhaler Is the Dublin-based, Genre-Rejecting ‘It’ Band Led by Bono’s Son

Inhaler was roughly halfway through completing songs for their debut album when the pandemic hit. The band — composed of vocalist and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon — released their first single in 2017 and have been building toward the record ever since, and yet suddenly the entire world changed, and with it the way they made music.
MoviesVulture

Pray Away Trailer Features Regretful Leaders of the ‘Ex-Gay’ Movement

Netflix just released the trailer for Pray Away, which features former leaders of the “ex-gay” movement, and serves as a sobering reminder why we need Pride. The new documentary centers on Exodus International, a Christian program that claimed to convert gay men, women, and teens. Founded in the 1970s by five Evangelical Christians, the group claimed people could “pray away” their homosexuality, and members appeared on talk shows and in the news. In the years since, many of the group’s most outspoken members have come out as LGBTQ and condemned conversion therapy. “A voice inside me said, ‘How can you do this to your own people?’” one former member says of his experience. “I ached to be loved and to love a man,” another cries. The documentary explores the mental, emotional, and sometimes physical trauma faced by “formerly” gay and trans people who promote conversion therapy. LGBTQ activists across the world have waged legal and legislative battles to get the practice banned. Executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, the film is directed by Kristine Stolakis. Pray Away premieres on Netflix August 3.
Musicqrockonline.com

Pop Evil Bassist Matt Dirito Quits Band

Bassist Matt DiRito is leaving Pop Evil. DiRito broke the news on Instagram over the weekend writing, “So long, but not goodbye.” He went on to explain, “The time has come for me to part ways with Pop Evil. The decision has been made that I will not be joining them on their upcoming tour, or any future tours. Walking away from something I’ve helped build is not easy- but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures. Pop Evil will continue on and so will I, just not together. The details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way. I would have loved to play for you all one more time, and I am sorry that it did not work out that way. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless support and love. I wish Pop Evil nothing but success in all of their future endeavors and I am thankful for the time that I was able to be part of it.” Have you ever walked away from something/someone you really loved? Why?
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy