Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall Quits Band to ‘Speak Freely’ About Extremism
Banjo plucker Winston Marshall has formally exited the folk-rock band Mumford & Sons after supporting a controversial right-wing figure Andy Ngo. He announced he was removing himself from the band he co-founded with Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane in a Medium blog post on Thursday. “The only way forward for me is to leave the band,” he wrote in the post titled “Why I’m Leaving Mumford & Sons.” “I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences. I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt that their stars will shine long into the future.”www.vulture.com
