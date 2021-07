Colorado has seen a shortage of fuel truck drivers since the pandemic, leaving certain regions with limited gas supplies and rising prices amid a busy holiday weekend. Some gas stations in Summit County have only diesel fuel available, including Exxon in Frisco and City Market in Breckenridge, which has been out of gasoline since at least Friday, July 2. Other gas stations, like the City Market in Dillon, were low on gasoline Tuesday, July 6, with only premium available at some pumps.