Josephson: Nuclear Power for Wyoming?

Wyoming’s leaders are touting nuclear power as a key to the state’s energy future. On June 2, 2021, in Cheyenne, Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) announced that the state will be home to a “groundbreaking advanced nuclear reactor.” He celebrated the yet-to-be-built-or-tested reactor at an event attended by Governor Mark Gordon, other government officials and a champion of nuclear power, Bill Gates, as crucial to Wyoming’s status as “the energy capital of America.” He continued, “We’ve kept the lights on for our country. We’ve powered our economy for decades and decades and decades.” Nuclear power, the claim goes, would continue that tradition and would also provide jobs and other benefits to state residents.