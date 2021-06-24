Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

Burr and Burton students want stories of sexual assault told

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER- Burr and Burton Academy has been accused of mishandling a reported sexual assault. The accusations were made in a since-deleted Facebook post in May. Anna, a recent Burr and Burton Academy graduate and creator of the post, took to social media to share her story. Because Anna continues to fear repercussions from the school, The Deerfield Valley News has agreed to protect her anonymity. Her post was prompted by an email sent out from the school’s administration on the new dress code policy.

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Journalism#Manchester Burr#Burton Academy#The Deerfield Valley News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy