Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Jury convicts Houstonian in human smuggling conspiracy

crossroadstoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – A federal jury has convicted a 31-year-old Houston man for conspiring to smuggle undocumented people within the United States. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Francisco Javier Lapop, following a two-day trial. During the trial, jurors heard testimony that Lapop arranged multiple trips to transport non-citizens who illegally crossed into the United States. During each transportation, Lapop’s associates drove the individuals in a box bearing counterfeit commercial logos. They traveled from a south Texas stash house to Houston where Lapop paid his associates. The jury also heard he recruited others, including his brother, to assist in the crime. The investigation revealed the conspiracy spanned from November 2019 to April 2021 and involved many undocumented individuals.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#South Texas#Counterfeit#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy