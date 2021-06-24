Jury convicts Houstonian in human smuggling conspiracy

VICTORIA, Texas – A federal jury has convicted a 31-year-old Houston man for conspiring to smuggle undocumented people within the United States. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Francisco Javier Lapop, following a two-day trial. During the trial, jurors heard testimony that Lapop arranged multiple trips to transport non-citizens who illegally crossed into the United States. During each transportation, Lapop’s associates drove the individuals in a box bearing counterfeit commercial logos. They traveled from a south Texas stash house to Houston where Lapop paid his associates. The jury also heard he recruited others, including his brother, to assist in the crime. The investigation revealed the conspiracy spanned from November 2019 to April 2021 and involved many undocumented individuals.