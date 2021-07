Daily doses of sun and surf may be good for your mood, but for your hair? Not so much. As much fun as it is to spend time in the summer elements, if you’re not using the right protection products before you head outside, you run the risk of damaging your strands come Labor Day. UV rays, humidity, salt, sweat, and chlorine (in short: all of the most fun things about summer) can all have deleterious effects on your lengths, which means you’ll need to stack your routine with products to help you deal with each.