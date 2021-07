The ingestible collagen boom began several years ago, and still shows no signs of abating. In fact, it’s been given yet another bump by avid TikTokkers touting its beauty benefits (we see you, Melissa Gorga) as ever more options pour into the marketplace. Among the promises: It will bless you with dewy, plump skin, strong nails, supple joints, even healthier hair. It seems too good to be true—and, in fact, its popularity has been met with waves of snake-oil skepticism from those who question its scientific validity. Yet as more research mounts up, the case for collagen is becoming increasingly persuasive. If you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon already, this may be your cue.