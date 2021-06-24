Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Finnish football fans bring virus back from Russia

MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 100 supporters of Finland's national football team who travelled to Russia for a Euro 2020 defeat against Belgium have caught the coronavirus, authorities said Thursday. The prime minister joined the THL health authority overseeing the epidemic in calling for Finns who returned home after Monday's 2-0 loss in Saint...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanna Marin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Finnish#European Union#Finns#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Russia Reports new COVID Death Record, ask Those Vaccinated From Virus to get Booster Shot

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked COVID-19 vaccinated Russian citizens to get booster shots as the country reported the highest daily death toll of the pandemic Thursday. Moscow health authorities and health authorities in other Russian regions released boosters for the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines Thursday, available to people who've been infected with the virus or inoculated more than six months ago, the Associated Press reported.
Relationship Advicedance.nyc

+27788889342 Bring Back Ex Lover Voodoo Lost Love Spell Caster in Oman, United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, Wales, Canada, Austria

+27788889342 Bring Back Ex Lover Voodoo Lost Love Spell Caster in Oman, United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, Wales, Canada, Australia, Denmark.This spell is for those of you that have lost your lover and can’t seem to find yourself moving on with life without them. My Ex Back Spell will return that person to you. My EX Back spell is my most popular spell and has helped many people win back the heart of their lover. Soul Mate Spell Are you tired of spending your life without love; every date that you go on you never seemed to have that magical connection with any of them? You see other couples having a good time together but all you have to look forward to is the microwave meal waiting for you in the freezer. Everyone has a soul mate out there for them and I would strongly encourage you with my Soul Mate Spell so that the two of you can cross paths sooner. My Soul Mate Spell has opened a new life to many and it can do the same for you. Breakup and Come Back To Me Spell Have you lost your lover to another person and they are happy in the arms of another person but you still love them and want them back then you need to break up and come back to me spell. This spell is broken down into two spell castings, one being I have to vanish the new lover in your special person’s life and the second being I will have to cast a spell of guidance over them so they find their way back to your loving heart. Marriage Spell Are you waiting for your soul Mate to ask for your hand in marriage but they don’t seem to be seeing all the signs you are showing them. You just and them to see that there is a future with you in the long term. My Marriage spell will make them dream of a married life with you, this spell will give your lover the energy boost it needs to ask for your hand in marriage; just don’t forget to invite me as you see the results of this spell manifesting. All my spells are genuinely proven .No spell has ever failed to bring about the desired effects. Best spells ever from the best experienced spell caster. We help where others have failed. It's your chance to regain your happiness only through Papa Omar's Powerful and fast Spells.Call / Watsapp : +27788889342 drmamanketi ,
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

Fans will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo and the capital will be under a virus state of emergency throughout the pandemic-postponed Games, Japan's government announced Thursday just two weeks before the opening ceremony. The decision means Tokyo 2020 will be the first Games ever held largely behind closed...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Virus surge forces Japan to bar fans from Games

TOKYO – Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city's governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games. That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Euro final fuels outbreak fears as nations fight virus surges

British authorities warned against large gatherings ahead of the Euro 2020 football final Sunday, fearful of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant that has fuelled outbreaks across the world. Many nations have been forced to reimpose curbs as they battle outbreaks accelerated by the variant—which was first detected in India—while...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Russia sets latest pandemic high for coronavirus deaths

Russia reported 752 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-hour period, as the country battles a third wave. Russia has now set seven new pandemic highs for COVID-19 deaths in the last 12 days as it fights a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination campaign.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Greece pressures vaccine skeptics as infections surge

Health care workers in Greece will be suspended if they refuse to get vaccinated under a new mandatory policy announced Monday by the country's prime minister. Staff at nursing homes will be suspended starting Aug. 16 if they fail to book a vaccination appointment, with a similar policy to follow in September for workers at state-run and private hospitals.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Australia records first death in Sydney virus outbreak

Australia announced its first coronavirus-related death in the current Sydney virus outbreak on Sunday, as the country's biggest city struggles to bring the Delta variant under control. The woman in her 90s died Saturday, hours after testing positive for COVID-19, and was also the first death from a locally-acquired infection...
WorldMedicalXpress

Delta puts brakes on return to post-COVID normality

Nations across the globe hit new pandemic highs and reimposed COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday as the highly contagious Delta variant forced governments to put the brakes on plans to return to normality. The highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is sweeping the globe as countries race to inoculate...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Thailand imposes tougher Covid-19 curbs, curfew in Bangkok

More than 10 million people were placed under fresh COVID-19 restrictions and a curfew in the Thai capital Monday, as the kingdom battled a surge of cases worsened by the highly infectious Alpha and Delta variants. Thailand has so far recorded more than 345,000 cases and 2,791 deaths—with the bulk...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a "broader focus" beyond the country's infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For much of the...
WorldMedicalXpress

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases Monday, as a lockdown in the country's largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases. Health authorities reported 112 cases in Sydney in the last 24 hours, a record for this wave of infections, despite a citywide lockdown that is in its third week.
UEFAPosted by
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate wants to guide England into 2022 World Cup in Qatar

England were the betting favorites to topple Italy in Sunday's UEFA European Championship final but fell via a penalty shootout defeat. Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate received some criticism for not actively pursuing a second goal after Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the second minute of Sunday's contest, but the boss said Monday he wants to keep his job through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that begins Nov. 21 of next year.
AnimalsTelegraph

From spaceships to art on a Finnish former military island – the week's positive travel picks

This one is for the keen birdwatchers among us. Robin Hill, a nature centre in the Isle of Wight, is now home to a young White-tailed Sea Eagle called Chief, a very rare species indeed. Although the breed is native to the UK, Sea Eagles were wiped out approximately 200 years ago and there’s an on-going re-introduction project to return wild birds back to the Isle of Wight. With a wingspan of eight feet, they are the UK’s largest bird of prey and he will be trained by one of the UK’s youngest qualified falconers, Charlie, a mere 22 years of age.
SoccerBBC

England at Euro 2020: How you rated the Three Lions' players

England's search for a first major trophy since 1966 may have ended in ultimate disappointment but, for the past month, Gareth Southgate's men have brought joy to a nation. Sunday's penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final brought to an end a run that saw an England's men's team get further than any other have since the 1966 World Cup win.
WorldMedicalXpress

Russia says India will produce 300 mn Sputnik V doses each year

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Tuesday a deal had been struck with Indian vaccine maker the Serum Institute to produce 300 million doses annually. "The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year with the first batch expected...
UEFAPosted by
UPI News

England soccer condemns 'racism' aimed at players after Euro loss

July 12 (UPI) -- England's Football Association, Twitter and Facebook spoke out against discrimination and racism aimed at England soccer players through statements, released after the team's loss to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final. England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were among those targeted after...
Businesstheplaystationbrahs.com

Housemarque Had Other Suitors From Around the World Interested in Acquiring the Finnish Studio

News broke earlier this week when it was finally made official: Sony had acquired Finnish game developer Housemarque, creators of Resogun, Alienation, Returnal, and much more. In some not so-breaking-news, while he avoided dropping any names, in an interview with Finnish site ‘Yle’, CEO Ilari Kuittinen, Sony wasn’t the only big player that wanted to acquire the developer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy