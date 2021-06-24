Bonding on Zoom

Representatives from Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal gave an educational talk and insider view into the making of the Del Maguey mezcal line via an interactive Zoom session on May 18. Led by Global Mezcal Advocate Steve Olson and Misty Kalkofen, Bartender, Author and “Madrina” at Del Maguey Mezcal, the discussion focused on its unique mezcals and the company’s efforts to preserve the traditional mezcal-making practices used by native people in Oaxaca, where the wild agave varietal used in its expressions, Tobalá, is grown and harvested. Kalkofen and Olson also discussed Del Maguey’s sustainability efforts carried out in the villages among the 12 families who craft the brands’ mezcal expressions, which include environmental protection through reforestation and apiculture or bee pollination efforts. Founded by American mezcal enthusiast Ron Cooper in 1995, each bottle of Del Maguey mezcal is named for the village where it was produced and each village owns their own distillery. “Maguey” means agave in the native language of Taino. The brand is distributed in the state by Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division.
Comments / 0