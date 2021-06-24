Cancel
Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic nails impossible trick shot in Slovenia

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are hard at work in their search for a new president of basketball operations. It will be their first change at the position since 2005. Over 5,500 miles away, superstar Luka Doncic is working on his game while preparing for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lithuania. Luka’s...

Basketballchatsports.com

Luka Doncic and Slovenia take care of business against Angola

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian National Team kicked off their attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games with a dominant 118-68 destruction of Angola. Luka continued his dominance as a playmaker with 9 assists in only 17 minutes of game play. In the two international games he has played this summer Doncic totaled 26 assists in 45 minutes of game play.
NBAchatsports.com

Mavericks: How to watch Luka Doncic and Mavs in Olympic Qualifier semis

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Dwight Powell Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have four players taking part in the Olympic Qualifying tournaments across the globe. Luka Doncic led Slovenia to wins in both their pool games. Mavericks’ players won all seven of their contests so far.
Fox News

Dominant Luka: Doncic, Slovenia headed to Tokyo Olympics

Most of the members of Slovenia’s basketball team charged toward Luka Doncic moments after the final buzzer sounded Sunday, determined to get him onto their shoulders and carry their best player around the court in celebration. How fitting. He lifted them, so they lifted him. Doncic and Slovenia are headed...
NBANew York Post

Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to first Olympics berth with triple-double

The postseason didn’t go how Luka Doncic wanted. But the Mavericks’ star guard didn’t let that get him down for too long. He led his native Slovenia to its first berth in the Olympics, capping it off with a triple-double on Sunday in a 96-85 victory over Lithuania in a last-chance qualifying tournament.
SportsRealGM

Luka Doncic Says Making Olympics Would Be A 'Dream' With Slovenia One Win Away

Slovenia beat Venezuela 98-70 in the semifinals of the Olympic qualifying tournament. Slovenia are now one win away from making the Summer Olympics. "It would be amazing. It would be a dream to be in the Olympics,'' said Luka Doncic after the game. "Not just me, I think the whole federation of Slovenia and the whole country. They really cheer for us and I hope we get to that.''
Dallas County, TXTexarkana Gazette

July 6 is Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County

Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday celebrated Dallas Mavericks breakout star Luka Doncic for his moves on and off the basketball court. Led by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, commissioners approved a resolution declaring today, July 6, Luka Doncic day. The resolution recognized Doncic, 22, for being the youngest player in...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 6-word reaction to Slovenia’s historic Olympic qualification

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is at a loss for words after leading Slovenia to the Tokyo Olympics for the first time in the nation’s history. Doncic was sensational for the national team, dropping a triple-double of 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in their final game against Lithuania to qualify for the Olympics this summer. Aside from helping his country achieve a massive feat, Slovenia is still undefeated in the international competitions that the Mavs star has participated in.
SportsBoston Globe

Luka Doncic, Slovenia down Lithuania to win its way into Summer Games for the first time

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning, 96-85, over host Lithuania to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games. Doncic — the MVP of the tournament in Kaunas — was simply brilliant: 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, the first triple-double by any player in any of the four men’s basketball Olympic qualifying tournaments that were played in the past week to determine the last four teams in the Olympic field. “I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did, too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard and I think we deserve to be here.” Lithuania was one of four nations playing host to Olympic qualifiers that ended Sunday, all four being winner-take-all events, one team from each region making the Tokyo field. And all four home teams fell short of the Olympics, as Croatia and Canada lost semifinal games — and Serbia, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, were stunned in a regional final by Italy. Jonas Valanciunas, Arnas Butkevicius, and Mantas Kalnietis each scored 14 for Lithuania, which will miss the Olympics for the first time since getting its independence from the Soviet Union; it had been to each of the past seven Olympics, starting in 1992 . . . Nico Mannion scored 24 points, Achille Polonara scored 22, and Italy reached the Olympics for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games — leading by as many as 24 before a stunned arena in Belgrade. Danilo Andjusic scored 27 for Serbia, which finished second behind the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games . . . Moritz Wagner scored 28 points and Germany is headed back to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, after topping Brazil to win the qualifying tournament in Split, Croatia. Robin Benzing scored 13 points and Maodo Lo scored 10 for Germany, which is seeking its first Olympic men’s basketball medal.
Dallas, TXYardbarker

Underdog Slovenia Starring Luka Doncic: Must Watch Olympic Basketball

The Olympics are nearing closer and Dallas Mavericks fans will have two rooting interests, thanks to star Luka Doncic leading Slovenia to the Olympics for the first time in the country's history. In full transparency, as a Dallas transplant, I did not experience the Dirk Nowitzki reign, or "little Germany"...
SportsSan Francisco Chronicle

Luka Doncic helps Slovenia men's basketball team qualify for Tokyo Games

Most of the members of Slovenia’s basketball team charged toward Luka Doncic moments after the final buzzer sounded Sunday, determined to get him onto their shoulders and carry their best player around the court in celebration. How fitting. He lifted them, so they lifted him. Doncic and Slovenia are headed...
NBAdallassportsfanatic.com

Luka Doncic still on Dallas’s mind this summer as the county honors him

Even over a month after the Mavericks were eliminated in the game seven of their first round series against the Clippers, superstar Luka Doncic is still being talked about daily in the city of Dallas. On Tuesday, Dallas County officially declared July 6th to be Luka Doncic Day. What exactly...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Donic adds another accolade to his resume

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic now has his own official day in Dallas County (Texas) -- July 6th. This decision was made by the Dallas County Commissioners Court to recognize Doncic, 22, and passed by Judge Clay Jenkins. From this point on, the region will now honor the Mavericks forward for his contributions on-and-off the court.

