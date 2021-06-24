International study of rare childhood cancer finds genetic clues, potential for tailored therapy
In children with rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS, a rare cancer that affects the muscles and other soft tissues, the presence of mutations in several genes, including TP53, MYOD1, and CDKN2A, appear to be associated with a more aggressive form of the disease and a poorer chance of survival. This finding is from the largest-ever international study on RMS, led by scientists at the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Center for Cancer Research, part of the National Institutes of Health.medicalxpress.com
