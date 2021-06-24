International study of rare childhood cancer finds genetic clues, potential for tailored therapy

Research has shown that changes in certain genes can increase a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The strongest known genetic risk factor for AD is a form of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene called APOE ɛ4. APOE helps carry cholesterol and other fats in the bloodstream, and problems in this process are thought to contribute to AD. NIA-supported researchers recently found that the level of APOE in the brain is dependent on the individual’s genetic ancestry surrounding the APOE gene. Led by a team at the University of Miami, these study results were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia on Feb. 1.