Style statement! Kanye West is not one to shy away from a risk in the fashion department, but his most recent look may just be his most, erm, interesting, one yet. While attending Balenciaga’s 50th Couture Collection show in Paris on Wednesday, July 7, the 44-year-old rapper stepped out in a black cat-print mask that covered his entire face and neck. There were tiny holes for his eyes, nose and mouth, but other than that, his face was kept in disguise.