The 31st Annual Foss Lake Christmas in July Festival is July 9th and 10th. This event is one of the largest outdoor events in western Oklahoma and is fun for the entire family! Friday, July 9th, all the vendors will be in place by 1:00. The opening ceremony honoring our Veterans and current Military will begin at 6pm at the Main Stage, north of the Marina on Cedar Point. First responders are encouraged to come to the opening ceremony. The Altus AFB Honor Guard will present the colors,