Jeep Might Give Us A V8-Powered Gladiator After All

Jeep has always been America's go-to manufacturer for those looking for extreme off-road performance, and the Jeep Wrangler and its larger truck sibling the Jeep Gladiator are the weapons of choice for many. Jeep, as with the majority of brands, has started making the move to more sustainable powertrains, and the Wrangler 4xe Hybrid is the first to adopt this new vision, but with Ford launching the Bronco SUV and with demand for the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 at an all-time high, Jeep fans are crying out for a V8 Gladiator. The good news is that the company just recognized the demand. Brandon Grimus, the Gladiator line's senior brand manager recently spoke to Muscle Cars & Trucks. Where he acknowledged the fact that there is a demand for a V8 Gladiator.