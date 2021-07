After reduced activity due to COVID-19 a year ago, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is rolling out the welcome mat for in-person camps and conferences this summer. Overall, the university will host 58 events where participants spend at least one night on campus. That total is about half the number of camps and conferences the university hosts in a normal summer. Though reduced, the university community is welcoming the groups back to its residence halls, athletics buildings and other facilities. Click the video above to learn more.