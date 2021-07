ORLAND — One person was killed in an early-morning house fire and two other residents were able to escape. The fire engulfed a 100-year-old home, a single-family dwelling on Tehama and Third streets, where firefighters responded around 2:10 a.m., said Orland Fire Chief Justin Chaney. Though two occupants got out of the house, one trapped inside was killed. The identity of the resident has not yet been released.