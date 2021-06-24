Cancel
Capitol screens ‘fresh, fearless’ horror movie adapted from video game

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will begin its run of the horror movie “Werewolves Within” on the day of its national release, Friday, June 25. The movie is based on the popular virtual reality video game of the same name. The plot involves a proposed gas pipeline, which creates...

